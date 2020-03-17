Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. [NYSE: MMP] dipped by -11.60% on the last trading session, reaching $35.43 price per share at the time. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. represents 265.18M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.63B with the latest information.

The Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. traded at the price of $35.43 with 1.88 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MMP shares recorded 1.56M.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. [NYSE:MMP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.08.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. [MMP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. [MMP] sitting at +39.50 and its Gross Margin at +46.52, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.40%. These measurements indicate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. [MMP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.20%. Its Return on Equity is 38.10, and its Return on Assets is 12.61. These metrics all suggest that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. [MMP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.82 and P/E Ratio of 7.94. These metrics all suggest that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.41 and its Current Ratio is 0.69. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. [MMP] has 265.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.47 to 67.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -5.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 14.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.55. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. [MMP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. [MMP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.