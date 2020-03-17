Match Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] stock went down by -7.42% or -4.48 points down from its previous closing price of $60.47. The stock reached $55.99 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MTCH share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -12.63% in the period of the last 7 days.

MTCH had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $60.80, at one point touching $55.62. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $60.80. The 52-week high currently stands at $95.32 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 11.65% after the recent low of $52.63.

Match Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $60.47.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Match Group, Inc. [MTCH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] sitting at +31.94 and its Gross Margin at +72.61, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.10%. These measurements indicate that Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 32.80%. Its Return on Equity is 239.98, and its Return on Assets is 23.89. These metrics all suggest that Match Group, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 501.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 501.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 72.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 36.83 and P/E Ratio of 30.95. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 19.04 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.92. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.62 and its Current Ratio is 1.62. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] has 309.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.63 to 95.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.52, which indicates that it is 10.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.45. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Match Group, Inc. [MTCH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.