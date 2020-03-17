National Retail Properties, Inc. [NNN] took an upward turn with a change of -6.95%, trading at the price of $34.94 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.93 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while National Retail Properties, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 975.32K shares for that time period. NNN monthly volatility recorded 4.81%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 10.67%. PS value for NNN stocks is 10.20 with PB recorded at 1.61.

National Retail Properties, Inc. [NYSE:NNN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.55.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of National Retail Properties, Inc. [NNN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for National Retail Properties, Inc. [NNN] sitting at +44.40 and its Gross Margin at +66.57, this company’s Net Margin is now 38.40%. These measurements indicate that National Retail Properties, Inc. [NNN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, National Retail Properties, Inc. [NNN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 69.21. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 75.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. National Retail Properties, Inc. [NNN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.66 and P/E Ratio of 22.35. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, National Retail Properties, Inc. [NNN] earns $9,567,757 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 200.79 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.09.

National Retail Properties, Inc. [NNN] has 182.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.55 to 59.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -6.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.30, which indicates that it is 10.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.57. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is National Retail Properties, Inc. [NNN] a Reliable Buy?

National Retail Properties, Inc. [NNN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.