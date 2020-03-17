Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NYSE: NOG] opened at $0.81 and closed at $0.79 a share within trading session on 03/16/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.79% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.80.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NYSE: NOG] had 3.02 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 7.33M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 24.15%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 15.71%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.53 during that period and NOG managed to take a rebound to $2.94 in the last 52 weeks.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NYSE:NOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NOG] sitting at +30.96 and its Gross Margin at +35.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.40%. These measurements indicate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NOG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.40%. Its Return on Equity is -15.44, and its Return on Assets is -4.48. These metrics all suggest that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.47. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.67.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.65 and its Current Ratio is 0.65. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NOG] has 410.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $326.31M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.53 to 2.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.93, which indicates that it is 24.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.36. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NOG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.