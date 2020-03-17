Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE: OMC] opened at $59.38 and closed at $62.91 a share within trading session on 03/13/20. That means that the stock dropped by -9.24% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $57.10.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE: OMC] had 1.77 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.16M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.29%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.88%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $55.35 during that period and OMC managed to take a rebound to $85.05 in the last 52 weeks.

Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE:OMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.91.

Fundamental Analysis of Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] sitting at +14.19 and its Gross Margin at +16.91, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.90%. Its Return on Equity is 49.59, and its Return on Assets is 5.21. These metrics all suggest that Omnicom Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 239.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 206.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.64 and P/E Ratio of 9.42. These metrics all suggest that Omnicom Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] earns $213,624 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.58. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.91 and its Current Ratio is 0.91. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] has 238.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 55.35 to 85.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 7.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.