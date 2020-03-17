ONEOK, Inc. [NYSE: OKE] shares went lower by -5.94% from its previous closing of $25.01, now trading at the price of $23.52, also adding -1.49 points. Is OKE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.07 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of OKE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 369.56M float and a -42.27% run over in the last seven days. OKE share price has been hovering between $78.48 and $24.63 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

ONEOK, Inc. [NYSE:OKE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ONEOK, Inc. [OKE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] sitting at +18.46 and its Gross Margin at +19.63, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.60%. These measurements indicate that ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.10%. Its Return on Equity is 19.97, and its Return on Assets is 6.39. These metrics all suggest that ONEOK, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.41. ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.40 and P/E Ratio of 7.63. These metrics all suggest that ONEOK, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.51. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.48 and its Current Ratio is 0.73. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] has 521.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.63 to 78.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -4.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.54, which indicates that it is 19.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 11.88. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. [OKE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.