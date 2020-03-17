PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $10.33 after PMT shares went down by -5.06% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [NYSE:PMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.88.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] sitting at +12.32 and its Gross Margin at +82.84, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.50%. These measurements indicate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.00%. Its Return on Equity is 11.24, and its Return on Assets is 2.31. These metrics suggest that this PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 372.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 77.64. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 110.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 59.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 18.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.82.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 228.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] has 124.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.88 to 23.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -5.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.76, which indicates that it is 16.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 9.18. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.