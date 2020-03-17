Performance Food Group Company [NYSE: PFGC] dipped by -20.52% on the last trading session, reaching $11.70 price per share at the time. Performance Food Group Company represents 154.07M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.27B with the latest information.

The Performance Food Group Company traded at the price of $11.70 with 2.24 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PFGC shares recorded 1.10M.

Performance Food Group Company [NYSE:PFGC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.72.

Fundamental Analysis of Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] sitting at +1.43 and its Gross Margin at +12.14, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.80%. Its Return on Equity is 13.71, and its Return on Assets is 3.83. These metrics suggest that this Performance Food Group Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 104.00. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 102.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.27 and P/E Ratio of 6.89. These metrics all suggest that Performance Food Group Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] earns $1,096,861 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 17.22 and its Total Asset Turnover is 4.53. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.77 and its Current Ratio is 1.57. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] has 154.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.93 to 54.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -16.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 24.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 13.35. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] a Reliable Buy?

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.