Planet Fitness, Inc. [PLNT] saw a change by -26.49% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $39.68. The company is holding 102.74M shares with keeping 78.46M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -14.06% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -55.30% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -54.11%, trading +0.05% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 102.74M shares valued at 2.68 million were bought and sold.

Planet Fitness, Inc. [NYSE:PLNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $53.98.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Planet Fitness, Inc. [PLNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Planet Fitness, Inc. [PLNT] sitting at +33.84 and its Gross Margin at +45.55, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.10%. These measurements indicate that Planet Fitness, Inc. [PLNT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.60%. Its Return on Assets is 7.67.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 109.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.72.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.45. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.71 and its Current Ratio is 3.71. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Planet Fitness, Inc. [PLNT] has 102.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.17 to 88.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -14.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 9.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.70. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Planet Fitness, Inc. [PLNT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. [PLNT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.