PPL Corporation [PPL] took an upward turn with a change of 3.97%, trading at the price of $24.60 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.73 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while PPL Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 5.64M shares for that time period. PPL monthly volatility recorded 4.51%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.68%. PS value for PPL stocks is 2.57 with PB recorded at 1.36.

PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.66.

Fundamental Analysis of PPL Corporation [PPL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PPL Corporation [PPL] sitting at +36.56 and its Gross Margin at +40.58, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.50%. These measurements indicate that PPL Corporation [PPL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.70%. Its Return on Equity is 14.16, and its Return on Assets is 3.92. These metrics suggest that this PPL Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PPL Corporation [PPL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 177.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 159.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. PPL Corporation [PPL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.89 and P/E Ratio of 10.34. These metrics all suggest that PPL Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.50 and its Current Ratio is 0.56. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

PPL Corporation [PPL] has 843.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $19.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.47 to 36.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.70, which indicates that it is 7.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.92. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is PPL Corporation [PPL] a Reliable Buy?

PPL Corporation [PPL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.