Retail Properties of America, Inc. [RPAI] took an upward turn with a change of -31.42%, trading at the price of $5.50 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.43 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Retail Properties of America, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.08M shares for that time period. RPAI monthly volatility recorded 6.60%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 15.30%. PS value for RPAI stocks is 2.68 with PB recorded at 0.72.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. [NYSE:RPAI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.02.

Fundamental Analysis of Retail Properties of America, Inc. [RPAI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Retail Properties of America, Inc. [RPAI] sitting at +11.30 and its Gross Margin at +35.39, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.80%. Its Return on Equity is 1.89, and its Return on Assets is 0.88. These metrics suggest that this Retail Properties of America, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.91. Retail Properties of America, Inc. [RPAI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.34 and P/E Ratio of 36.59. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.13.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. [RPAI] has 235.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.47 to 14.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -26.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 15.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 10.00. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Retail Properties of America, Inc. [RPAI] a Reliable Buy?

Retail Properties of America, Inc. [RPAI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.