Sea Limited[SE] stock saw a move by -7.71% on Thursday, touching 6.87 million. Based on the recent volume, Sea Limited stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SE shares recorded 534.35M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Sea Limited [SE] stock could reach median target price of $56.65.

Sea Limited [SE] stock additionally went down by -10.52% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -14.33% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SE stock is set at 74.73% by far, with shares price recording returns by 10.13% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SE shares showcased 32.39% increase. SE saw -22.15% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 88.18% compared to high within the same period of time.

Sea Limited [NYSE:SE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.51.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sea Limited [SE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sea Limited [SE] sitting at -120.13 and its Gross Margin at -1.08, this company’s Net Margin is now -67.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -98.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -38.30%. Its Return on Equity is -851.69, and its Return on Assets is -46.01. These metrics suggest that this Sea Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 129.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -15.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sea Limited [SE] earns $36,618 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.29 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.40. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.35 and its Current Ratio is 1.38. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Sea Limited [SE] has 534.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $21.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.83 to 52.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sea Limited [SE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sea Limited [SE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.