Shake Shack Inc.[SHAK] stock saw a move by 13.06% on Thursday, touching 1.97 million. Based on the recent volume, Shake Shack Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SHAK shares recorded 43.06M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] stock could reach median target price of $63.00.

Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] stock additionally went down by -19.20% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -56.11% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SHAK stock is set at -39.06% by far, with shares price recording returns by -44.97% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SHAK shares showcased -67.47% decrease. SHAK saw -65.27% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 18.68% compared to high within the same period of time.

Shake Shack Inc. [NYSE:SHAK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.51.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] sitting at +7.04 and its Gross Margin at +18.03, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.30%. Its Return on Equity is 7.55, and its Return on Assets is 2.50. These metrics suggest that this Shake Shack Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.47. Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.24 and P/E Ratio of 58.59. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.75. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.86 and its Current Ratio is 0.88. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] has 43.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.97 to 105.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 11.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.83. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] a Reliable Buy?

Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.