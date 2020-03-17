Slack Technologies, Inc.[WORK] stock saw a move by -13.02% on Thursday, touching 22.32 million. Based on the recent volume, Slack Technologies, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WORK shares recorded 608.90M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Slack Technologies, Inc. [WORK] stock could reach median target price of $23.00.

Slack Technologies, Inc. [WORK] stock additionally went down by -31.54% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -35.82% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WORK stock is set at by far, with shares price recording returns by -18.47% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WORK shares showcased -30.42% decrease. WORK saw -59.43% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 7.17% compared to high within the same period of time.

Slack Technologies, Inc. [NYSE:WORK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.59.

Fundamental Analysis of Slack Technologies, Inc. [WORK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Slack Technologies, Inc. [WORK] sitting at -93.25 and its Gross Margin at +84.58, this company’s Net Margin is now -83.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -65.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 27.70%. Its Return on Equity is -74.14, and its Return on Assets is -43.25. These metrics suggest that this Slack Technologies, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -22.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.52. Slack Technologies, Inc. [WORK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 16.24.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.84 and its Current Ratio is 1.84. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Slack Technologies, Inc. [WORK] has 608.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.90 to 42.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.08. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Slack Technologies, Inc. [WORK] a Reliable Buy?

Slack Technologies, Inc. [WORK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.