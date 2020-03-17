Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] dipped by -9.11% on the last trading session, reaching $37.52 price per share at the time. Southwest Airlines Co. represents 609.37M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.86B with the latest information.

The Southwest Airlines Co. traded at the price of $37.52 with 15.85 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LUV shares recorded 5.85M.

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.28.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] sitting at +13.40 and its Gross Margin at +26.89, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.20%. Its Return on Equity is 23.37, and its Return on Assets is 8.47. These metrics all suggest that Southwest Airlines Co. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 33.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.85, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.30 and P/E Ratio of 8.77. These metrics all suggest that Southwest Airlines Co. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] earns $368,882 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 27.12 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.83. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.61 and its Current Ratio is 0.67. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has 609.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $22.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.61 to 58.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 10.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.