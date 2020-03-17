Sunrun Inc. [RUN] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $9.49 after RUN shares went down by -15.27% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.20.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sunrun Inc. [RUN] sitting at -25.39 and its Gross Margin at +22.85, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.80%. Its Return on Equity is 2.75, and its Return on Assets is 0.46. These metrics suggest that this Sunrun Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -240.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.33.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.89 and its Current Ratio is 1.38. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] has 153.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.25 to 23.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -7.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 20.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.59. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sunrun Inc. [RUN] a Reliable Buy?

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.