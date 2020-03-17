T-Mobile US, Inc.[TMUS] stock saw a move by 2.65% on Thursday, touching 3.09 million. Based on the recent volume, T-Mobile US, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TMUS shares recorded 965.11M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] stock additionally went down by -8.26% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -19.56% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TMUS stock is set at 4.18% by far, with shares price recording returns by 2.19% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TMUS shares showcased -3.61% decrease. TMUS saw -22.49% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 15.26% compared to high within the same period of time.

T-Mobile US, Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $76.53.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] sitting at +14.38 and its Gross Margin at +44.14, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.90%. Its Return on Equity is 12.96, and its Return on Assets is 4.25. These metrics suggest that this T-Mobile US, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 147.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 135.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.92 and P/E Ratio of 19.50. These metrics all suggest that T-Mobile US, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] earns $849,019 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.07 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.55. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.67 and its Current Ratio is 0.74. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] has 965.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $73.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 68.16 to 101.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.23, which indicates that it is 8.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] a Reliable Buy?

T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.