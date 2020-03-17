Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $16.41 after THC shares went down by -11.71% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [NYSE:THC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.58.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] sitting at +9.09 and its Gross Margin at +9.09, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.90%. Its Return on Assets is -1.06.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.99. companyname [THC] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.19.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.81. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.13 and its Current Ratio is 1.21. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] has 118.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.07 to 39.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.94, which indicates that it is 18.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.84. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.