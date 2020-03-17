The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] saw a change by -13.25% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $40.53. The company is holding 1.35B shares with keeping 1.14B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 20.63% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -37.62% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -37.62%, trading +8.20% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 1.35B shares valued at 14.34 million were bought and sold.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE:BX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.72.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] sitting at +58.19 and its Gross Margin at +98.09, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.90%. These measurements indicate that The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.60%. Its Return on Equity is 30.62, and its Return on Assets is 6.65. These metrics all suggest that The Blackstone Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.20.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.20.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has 1.35B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $54.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.60 to 64.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.55, which indicates that it is 12.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.