The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] shares went lower by -23.85% from its previous closing of $170.20, now trading at the price of $129.61, also adding -40.59 points. Is BA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 26.84 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 562.55M float and a -42.95% run over in the last seven days. BA share price has been hovering between $398.66 and $154.81 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Boeing Company [BA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Boeing Company [BA] sitting at -2.53 and its Gross Margin at +5.87, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -11.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.90%. Its Return on Assets is -0.51.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 143.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 627.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 81.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Boeing Company [BA] earns $475,227 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.71 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.61. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.26 and its Current Ratio is 1.05. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Boeing Company [BA] has 687.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $89.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 154.81 to 398.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -16.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 16.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 16.69. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Boeing Company [BA] a Reliable Buy?

The Boeing Company [BA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.