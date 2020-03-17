The Clorox Company [CLX] took an upward turn with a change of 5.64%, trading at the price of $177.24 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.54 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The Clorox Company shares have an average trading volume of 1.50M shares for that time period. CLX monthly volatility recorded 3.83%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.69%. PS value for CLX stocks is 3.65 with PB recorded at 37.96.

The Clorox Company [NYSE:CLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $167.77.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Clorox Company [CLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Clorox Company [CLX] sitting at +17.81 and its Gross Margin at +43.63, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.30%. These measurements indicate that The Clorox Company [CLX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.30%. Its Return on Equity is 127.63, and its Return on Assets is 16.12. These metrics all suggest that The Clorox Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Clorox Company [CLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 479.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 12.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 409.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.47 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. The Clorox Company [CLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 34.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.03 and P/E Ratio of 27.76. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Clorox Company [CLX] earns $706,136 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.10 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.55 and its Current Ratio is 0.91. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Clorox Company [CLX] has 133.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $22.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 144.12 to 178.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.27, which indicates that it is 6.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Clorox Company [CLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Clorox Company [CLX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.