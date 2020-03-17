The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] dipped by -6.62% on the last trading session, reaching $45.26 price per share at the time. The Coca-Cola Company represents 4.75B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $215.13B with the latest information.

The The Coca-Cola Company traded at the price of $45.26 with 28.68 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of KO shares recorded 15.11M.

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.47.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company [KO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Coca-Cola Company [KO] sitting at +28.18 and its Gross Margin at +60.81, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.10%. These measurements indicate that The Coca-Cola Company [KO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.20%. Its Return on Equity is 49.61, and its Return on Assets is 10.52. These metrics all suggest that The Coca-Cola Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 225.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.12. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 144.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.80 and P/E Ratio of 21.89. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.12 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.44. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.63 and its Current Ratio is 0.76. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has 4.75B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $215.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.14 to 60.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.43, which indicates that it is 7.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.86. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Coca-Cola Company [KO] a Reliable Buy?

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.