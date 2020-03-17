The TJX Companies, Inc. [NYSE: TJX] opened at $45.92 and closed at $51.57 a share within trading session on 03/16/20. That means that the stock dropped by -20.40% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $41.05.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The TJX Companies, Inc. [NYSE: TJX] had 13.68 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 6.08M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.11%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.49%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $47.60 during that period and TJX managed to take a rebound to $64.95 in the last 52 weeks.

The TJX Companies, Inc. [NYSE:TJX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.57.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] sitting at +10.59 and its Gross Margin at +28.46, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 35.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 41.80%. Its Return on Equity is 59.51, and its Return on Assets is 17.01. These metrics all suggest that The TJX Companies, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.00.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 2.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.56 and its Current Ratio is 1.24. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] has 1.36B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $55.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 47.60 to 64.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -13.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.63, which indicates that it is 8.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.51. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] a Reliable Buy?

The TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.