The Travelers Companies, Inc. [NYSE: TRV] shares went lower by -13.79% from its previous closing of $107.45, now trading at the price of $92.64, also adding -14.81 points. Is TRV stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.84 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TRV shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 254.30M float and a -20.59% run over in the last seven days. TRV share price has been hovering between $155.09 and $99.19 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. [NYSE:TRV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Travelers Companies, Inc. [TRV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Travelers Companies, Inc. [TRV] sitting at +11.03, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.10%. Its Return on Equity is 10.66, and its Return on Assets is 2.40. These metrics suggest that this The Travelers Companies, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Travelers Companies, Inc. [TRV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. The Travelers Companies, Inc. [TRV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.90 and P/E Ratio of 9.32. These metrics all suggest that The Travelers Companies, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Travelers Companies, Inc. [TRV] earns $1,025,455 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.51.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. [TRV] has 281.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $30.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 99.19 to 155.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -6.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 6.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.70. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Travelers Companies, Inc. [TRV] a Reliable Buy?

The Travelers Companies, Inc. [TRV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.