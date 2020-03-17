ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] opened at $0.17 and closed at $0.17 a share within trading session on 03/16/20. That means that the stock dropped by -7.24% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.16.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] had 8.28 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 14.10M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 19.97%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 18.45%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.09 during that period and TBLT managed to take a rebound to $1.89 in the last 52 weeks.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.17.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT] sitting at -34.40 and its Gross Margin at +22.86, this company’s Net Margin is now -21.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT] earns $546,050 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.04 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.72. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.30 and its Current Ratio is 0.31. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT] has 152.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $24.00M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.09 to 1.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.