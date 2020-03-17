The share price of Uber Technologies, Inc. [NYSE: UBER] inclined by $22.60, presently trading at $20.29. The company’s shares saw -3.98% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $21.13 recorded on 03/16/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as UBER fall by -27.97% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -32.05% compared to -7.88 of all time high it touched on 03/10/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -49.39%. Uber Technologies, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $48.41. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 28.12% increase from the current trading price.

Uber Technologies, Inc. [NYSE:UBER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.60.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER] sitting at -60.36 and its Gross Margin at +30.82, this company’s Net Margin is now -60.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -43.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -40.40%. Its Return on Equity is -81.08, and its Return on Assets is -30.52. These metrics suggest that this Uber Technologies, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -15.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.60.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.10 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.51. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.47 and its Current Ratio is 2.47. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER] has 2.00B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $40.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.13 to 47.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -3.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.23. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER] a Reliable Buy?

Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.