Under Armour, Inc. [UA] saw a change by -7.33% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $8.78. The company is holding shares with keeping 379.54M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 1.33% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -64.22% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -54.15%, trading +10.82% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, shares valued at 2.34 million were bought and sold.

Under Armour, Inc. [NYSE:UA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.48.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Under Armour, Inc. [UA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Under Armour, Inc. [UA] sitting at +4.06 and its Gross Margin at +46.51.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Under Armour, Inc. [UA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Under Armour, Inc. [UA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.28 and P/E Ratio of 43.60. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.27 and its Current Ratio is 1.90. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Let’s now turn our attention to trading performance: Under Armour, Inc. [UA] has shares outstanding. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.67 to 24.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.14. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Under Armour, Inc. [UA] a Reliable Buy?

Under Armour, Inc. [UA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.