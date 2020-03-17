Ventas, Inc.[VTR] stock saw a move by -0.67% on Thursday, touching 3.43 million. Based on the recent volume, Ventas, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of VTR shares recorded 517.13M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Ventas, Inc. [VTR] stock could reach median target price of $57.00.

Ventas, Inc. [VTR] stock additionally went down by -44.79% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -59.35% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of VTR stock is set at -61.97% by far, with shares price recording returns by -56.84% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, VTR shares showcased -65.99% decrease. VTR saw -68.65% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.07% compared to high within the same period of time.

Ventas, Inc. [NYSE:VTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.80.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ventas, Inc. [VTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ventas, Inc. [VTR] sitting at +14.21 and its Gross Margin at +29.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.20%. These measurements indicate that Ventas, Inc. [VTR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.70%. Its Return on Equity is 4.19, and its Return on Assets is 1.83. These metrics suggest that this Ventas, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.23. Ventas, Inc. [VTR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.85 and P/E Ratio of 20.03. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.16.

Ventas, Inc. [VTR] has 517.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.39 to 75.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.58, which indicates that it is 22.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.06. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ventas, Inc. [VTR] a Reliable Buy?

Ventas, Inc. [VTR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.