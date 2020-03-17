Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] saw a change by -22.94% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.31. The company is holding 237.99M shares with keeping 184.83M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 3.15% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -77.10% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -65.62%, trading +6.50% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 237.99M shares valued at 10.01 million were bought and sold.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE:WPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.70.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] sitting at -9.26 and its Gross Margin at +23.11, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.40%. Its Return on Equity is 0.48, and its Return on Assets is 0.10. These metrics suggest that this Washington Prime Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 14.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.34.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.15.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has 237.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $311.77M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.27 to 5.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 24.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.94. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] a Reliable Buy?

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.