American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. [NYSE: AEO] opened at $8.80 and closed at $8.54 a share within trading session on 03/16/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.33% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $8.91.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. [NYSE: AEO] had 2.32 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.51M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.45%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.58%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $8.26 during that period and AEO managed to take a rebound to $24.30 in the last 52 weeks.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. [NYSE:AEO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.54.

Fundamental Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. [AEO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. [AEO] sitting at +7.28 and its Gross Margin at +31.18, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.70%. Its Return on Equity is 15.09, and its Return on Assets is 6.69. These metrics all suggest that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.62. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. [AEO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.58 and P/E Ratio of 7.94. These metrics all suggest that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.51. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.80 and its Current Ratio is 1.39. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. [AEO] has 180.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.26 to 24.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 10.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.43. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. [AEO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. [AEO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.