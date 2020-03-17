Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: ENT] opened at $0.1499 and closed at $0.07 a share within trading session on 03/16/20. That means that the stock gained by 321.20% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.31.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: ENT] had 12.96 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 259.75K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 68.22%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 34.65%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.06 during that period and ENT managed to take a rebound to $1.80 in the last 52 weeks.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:ENT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.07.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 03/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [ENT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [ENT] sitting at -16.44 and its Gross Margin at +12.25, this company’s Net Margin is now -34.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -19.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -23.40%. Its Return on Assets is -29.97.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 146.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 98.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 125.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 125.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [ENT] earns $426,562 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.01 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.82. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.74 and its Current Ratio is 0.90. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [ENT] has 112.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.27M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.06 to 1.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 409.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 68.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [ENT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [ENT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.