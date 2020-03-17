Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: GPOR] opened at $0.70 and closed at $2.74 a share within trading session on 03/16/20. That means that the stock dropped by -65.33% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.95.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: GPOR] had 19.51 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 6.68M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 160.46%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 52.60%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.35 during that period and GPOR managed to take a rebound to $8.24 in the last 52 weeks.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:GPOR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.74.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] sitting at +11.63 and its Gross Margin at +15.85.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -50.00%. Its Return on Equity is -86.26, and its Return on Assets is -40.15. These metrics suggest that this Gulfport Energy Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.84. Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.67.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.68 and its Current Ratio is 0.68. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has 155.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $147.72M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 8.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 171.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.67, which indicates that it is 160.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] a Reliable Buy?

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.