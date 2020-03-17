The share price of The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] inclined by $30.71, presently trading at $31.10. The company’s shares saw 50.24% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $20.70 recorded on 03/16/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as KR fall by -0.48% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -6.35% compared to -0.15 of all time high it touched on 03/16/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 8.63%, while additionally gaining 27.67% during the last 12 months. The Kroger Co. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $33.22. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.12% increase from the current trading price.

The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.71.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 06/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Kroger Co. [KR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Kroger Co. [KR] sitting at +2.11 and its Gross Margin at +19.91, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.10%. Its Return on Equity is 20.16, and its Return on Assets is 3.96. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KR financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.35. The Kroger Co. [KR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.47, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.08 and P/E Ratio of 15.14. These metrics all suggest that The Kroger Co. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 2.92. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.27 and its Current Ratio is 0.77. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Kroger Co. [KR] has 841.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $26.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.70 to 33.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.45, which indicates that it is 8.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Kroger Co. [KR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Kroger Co. [KR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.