Yum! Brands, Inc. [NYSE: YUM] dipped by -11.37% on the last trading session, reaching $69.54 price per share at the time. Yum! Brands, Inc. represents 310.49M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.36B with the latest information.

The Yum! Brands, Inc. traded at the price of $69.54 with 1.76 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of YUM shares recorded 2.09M.

Yum! Brands, Inc. [NYSE:YUM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $78.46.

Fundamental Analysis of Yum! Brands, Inc. [YUM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Yum! Brands, Inc. [YUM] sitting at +33.82 and its Gross Margin at +50.28, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.10%. These measurements indicate that Yum! Brands, Inc. [YUM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 70.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 72.70%. Its Return on Assets is 27.65.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 414.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 215.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.48 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.99 and its Current Ratio is 0.99. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Yum! Brands, Inc. [YUM] has 310.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $24.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 74.61 to 119.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -6.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.58, which indicates that it is 6.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.13. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Yum! Brands, Inc. [YUM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. [YUM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.