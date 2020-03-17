The share price of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: ZBH] inclined by $92.00, presently trading at $91.75. The company’s shares saw 16.10% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $79.03 recorded on 03/16/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ZBH fall by -23.07% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -21.97% compared to -27.29 of all time high it touched on 03/11/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -42.04%, while additionally dropping -26.94% during the last 12 months. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $172.46. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 80.71% increase from the current trading price.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:ZBH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $92.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. [ZBH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. [ZBH] sitting at +15.13 and its Gross Margin at +63.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.20%. These measurements indicate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. [ZBH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.60%. Its Return on Equity is 9.57, and its Return on Assets is 4.64. These metrics suggest that this Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. [ZBH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 66.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. [ZBH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.51 and P/E Ratio of 16.82. These metrics all suggest that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.05 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.68 and its Current Ratio is 1.37. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. [ZBH] has 224.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 79.03 to 161.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 11.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.73. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. [ZBH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. [ZBH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.