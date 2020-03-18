American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $227.53 after AMT shares went up by 12.22% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [NYSE:AMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $202.75.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] sitting at +27.05 and its Gross Margin at +47.29, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.90%. These measurements indicate that American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.20%. Its Return on Equity is 36.33, and its Return on Assets is 4.98. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AMT financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.62. American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 20.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 27.28 and P/E Ratio of 53.79. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.20.

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] has 473.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $107.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 187.50 to 258.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.36, which indicates that it is 11.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.