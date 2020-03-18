The share price of Autodesk, Inc. [NASDAQ: ADSK] inclined by $148.08, presently trading at $154.92. The company’s shares saw 19.44% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $129.70 recorded on 03/17/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ADSK fall by -5.81% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -4.22% compared to -9.56 of all time high it touched on 03/11/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -25.86%, while additionally gaining 0.70% during the last 12 months. Autodesk, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $219.90. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 64.98% increase from the current trading price.

Autodesk, Inc. [NASDAQ:ADSK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $148.08.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Autodesk, Inc. [ADSK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Autodesk, Inc. [ADSK] sitting at +11.20 and its Gross Margin at +88.90, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.20%. Its Return on Assets is 3.93.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 78.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.87.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.60. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.83.

Autodesk, Inc. [ADSK] has 249.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $38.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 129.70 to 211.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 11.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Autodesk, Inc. [ADSK] a Reliable Buy?

Autodesk, Inc. [ADSK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.