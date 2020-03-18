Ball Corporation [NYSE: BLL] gained by 10.61% on the last trading session, reaching $64.63 price per share at the time. Ball Corporation represents 359.70M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.25B with the latest information.

The Ball Corporation traded at the price of $64.63 with 4.48 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BLL shares recorded 2.46M.

Ball Corporation [NYSE:BLL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.43.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ball Corporation [BLL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ball Corporation [BLL] sitting at +8.75 and its Gross Margin at +14.51, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.00%. Its Return on Equity is 17.67, and its Return on Assets is 3.34. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BLL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ball Corporation [BLL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 258.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 209.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Ball Corporation [BLL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.21 and P/E Ratio of 38.75. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.68 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.68. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.65 and its Current Ratio is 0.88. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Ball Corporation [BLL] has 359.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $23.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 53.91 to 82.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.52, which indicates that it is 10.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ball Corporation [BLL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ball Corporation [BLL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.