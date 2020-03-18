Chubb Limited [CB] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $110.08 after CB shares went up by 8.54% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Chubb Limited [NYSE:CB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $101.42.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chubb Limited [CB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chubb Limited [CB] sitting at +15.36, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.00%. These measurements indicate that Chubb Limited [CB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.20%. Its Return on Equity is 8.43, and its Return on Assets is 2.58. These metrics suggest that this Chubb Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chubb Limited [CB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Chubb Limited [CB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.24 and P/E Ratio of 11.34. These metrics all suggest that Chubb Limited is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.43.

Chubb Limited [CB] has 508.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $55.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 100.69 to 167.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.68, which indicates that it is 9.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chubb Limited [CB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chubb Limited [CB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.