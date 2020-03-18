Clovis Oncology, Inc.[CLVS] stock saw a move by 8.22% on Thursday, touching 6.59 million. Based on the recent volume, Clovis Oncology, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CLVS shares recorded 91.74M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Clovis Oncology, Inc. [CLVS] stock could reach median target price of $10.00.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. [CLVS] stock additionally went down by -34.93% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -56.78% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CLVS stock is set at -85.15% by far, with shares price recording returns by -68.27% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CLVS shares showcased -27.79% decrease. CLVS saw -85.79% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 39.25% compared to high within the same period of time.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.77.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Clovis Oncology, Inc. [CLVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Clovis Oncology, Inc. [CLVS] sitting at -256.85 and its Gross Margin at +75.75.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -58.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -76.50%. Its Return on Assets is -52.18.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 106.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.79.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.19. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.55 and its Current Ratio is 2.75. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. [CLVS] has 91.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $374.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.93 to 28.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.05, which indicates that it is 22.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.76. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Clovis Oncology, Inc. [CLVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Clovis Oncology, Inc. [CLVS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.