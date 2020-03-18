DXC Technology Company [DXC] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $10.00 after DXC shares went down by -7.83% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

DXC Technology Company [NYSE:DXC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.85.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DXC Technology Company [DXC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DXC Technology Company [DXC] sitting at +10.99 and its Gross Margin at +18.50, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.60%. Its Return on Equity is 9.82, and its Return on Assets is 3.85. These metrics suggest that this DXC Technology Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DXC Technology Company [DXC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 65.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.06. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. DXC Technology Company [DXC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.15.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, DXC Technology Company [DXC] earns $159,638 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.74 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.65. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.96 and its Current Ratio is 0.96. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

DXC Technology Company [DXC] has 310.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.79 to 67.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -7.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.24, which indicates that it is 16.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 15.66. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is DXC Technology Company [DXC] a Reliable Buy?

DXC Technology Company [DXC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.