Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ: EA] gained by 7.60% on the last trading session, reaching $95.41 price per share at the time. Electronic Arts Inc. represents 313.97M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $29.96B with the latest information.

The Electronic Arts Inc. traded at the price of $95.41 with 6.07 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of EA shares recorded 2.90M.

Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ:EA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $88.67.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] sitting at +20.32 and its Gross Margin at +72.73, this company’s Net Margin is now 52.50%. These measurements indicate that Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.80%. Its Return on Equity is 20.53, and its Return on Assets is 11.62. These metrics all suggest that Electronic Arts Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 18.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.10 and P/E Ratio of 10.04. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] earns $508,454 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.79 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.56. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.82 and its Current Ratio is 2.82. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] has 313.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $29.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 85.69 to 114.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 8.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. [EA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.