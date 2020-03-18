EPR Properties [EPR] took an upward turn with a change of -16.92%, trading at the price of $19.88 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.34 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while EPR Properties shares have an average trading volume of 947.81K shares for that time period. EPR monthly volatility recorded 10.77%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 28.60%. PS value for EPR stocks is 3.75 with PB recorded at 0.51.

EPR Properties [NYSE:EPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.93.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of EPR Properties [EPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for EPR Properties [EPR] sitting at +28.76 and its Gross Margin at +66.50, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.30%. These measurements indicate that EPR Properties [EPR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.80%. Its Return on Equity is 5.27, and its Return on Assets is 2.43. These metrics suggest that this EPR Properties does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.48. EPR Properties [EPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.33 and P/E Ratio of 8.61. These metrics all suggest that EPR Properties is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.10.

EPR Properties [EPR] has 122.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.90 to 80.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -16.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 28.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 13.28. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is EPR Properties [EPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of EPR Properties [EPR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.