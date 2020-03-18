International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] gained by 12.69% on the last trading session, reaching $33.49 price per share at the time. International Paper Company represents 441.59M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.79B with the latest information.

The International Paper Company traded at the price of $33.49 with 5.67 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of IP shares recorded 3.11M.

International Paper Company [NYSE:IP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.72.

Fundamental Analysis of International Paper Company [IP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for International Paper Company [IP] sitting at +11.07 and its Gross Margin at +26.16, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.60%. Its Return on Equity is 16.25, and its Return on Assets is 3.65. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, International Paper Company [IP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 130.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 128.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. International Paper Company [IP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.09 and P/E Ratio of 10.92. These metrics all suggest that International Paper Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.90 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.67. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.51 and its Current Ratio is 0.77. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

International Paper Company [IP] has 441.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.20 to 47.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 12.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is International Paper Company [IP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of International Paper Company [IP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.