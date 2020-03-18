Datadog, Inc.[DDOG] stock saw a move by 17.82% on Thursday, touching 4.47 million. Based on the recent volume, Datadog, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DDOG shares recorded 319.15M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] stock could reach median target price of $49.00.

Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] stock additionally went down by -10.21% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -27.45% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DDOG stock is set at by far, with shares price recording returns by -12.04% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DDOG shares showcased N/A. DDOG saw -31.92% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 23.85% compared to high within the same period of time.

Datadog, Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.96.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Datadog, Inc. [DDOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] sitting at -5.55 and its Gross Margin at +75.48, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.70%. Its Return on Equity is -4.73, and its Return on Assets is -2.74. These metrics suggest that this Datadog, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3,219.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 35.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 218.06.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.57 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.60. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.47 and its Current Ratio is 4.47. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] has 319.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.55 to 50.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Datadog, Inc. [DDOG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.