Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.[GLPI] stock saw a move by -2.61% on Thursday, touching 8.14 million. Based on the recent volume, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GLPI shares recorded 257.31M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [GLPI] stock could reach median target price of $51.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [GLPI] stock additionally went down by -55.36% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -61.58% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GLPI stock is set at -48.36% by far, with shares price recording returns by -53.72% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GLPI shares showcased -50.05% decrease. GLPI saw -62.66% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.16% compared to high within the same period of time.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [NASDAQ:GLPI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.55.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [GLPI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [GLPI] sitting at +38.62 and its Gross Margin at +70.44, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.80%. These measurements indicate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [GLPI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.90%. Its Return on Equity is 17.99, and its Return on Assets is 4.59. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GLPI financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [GLPI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.38 and P/E Ratio of 10.50. These metrics all suggest that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [GLPI] has 257.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.01 to 50.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 23.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 15.65. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [GLPI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [GLPI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.