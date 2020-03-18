Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] shares went higher by 7.06% from its previous closing of $6.94, now trading at the price of $7.43, also adding 0.49 points. Is VLY stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.35 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of VLY shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 390.67M float and a -6.54% run over in the last seven days. VLY share price has been hovering between $12.14 and $6.66 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ:VLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Valley National Bancorp [VLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Valley National Bancorp [VLY] sitting at +28.31, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.50%. These measurements indicate that Valley National Bancorp [VLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.90%. Its Return on Equity is 8.01, and its Return on Assets is 0.89. These metrics suggest that this Valley National Bancorp does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 81.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.07 and P/E Ratio of 8.40. These metrics all suggest that Valley National Bancorp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.03.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has 418.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.66 to 12.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 11.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Valley National Bancorp [VLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Valley National Bancorp [VLY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.