Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] gained by 2.45% on the last trading session, reaching $10.86 price per share at the time. Kimco Realty Corporation represents 504.13M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.47B with the latest information.

The Kimco Realty Corporation traded at the price of $10.86 with 10.32 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of KIM shares recorded 4.45M.

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.60.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] sitting at +23.68 and its Gross Margin at +47.77, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.10%. These measurements indicate that Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.90%. Its Return on Equity is 8.00, and its Return on Assets is 3.71. These metrics suggest that this Kimco Realty Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 111.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 111.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.97 and P/E Ratio of 13.57. These metrics all suggest that Kimco Realty Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.55 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.10.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has 504.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.00 to 21.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.81, which indicates that it is 16.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.72. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.