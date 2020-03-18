KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] stock went down by -0.78% or -0.17 points down from its previous closing price of $21.88. The stock reached $21.71 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, KKR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -14.59% in the period of the last 7 days.

KKR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $22.69, at one point touching $20.84. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $22.69. The 52-week high currently stands at $34.14 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -11.42% after the recent low of $21.17.

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.88.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] sitting at +72.71, this company’s Net Margin is now 46.70%. These measurements indicate that KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.10%. Its Return on Equity is 20.61, and its Return on Assets is 3.58. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KKR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 249.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.29, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 261.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 32.59 and P/E Ratio of 6.13. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has 929.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.17 to 34.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 10.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.