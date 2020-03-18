Ladder Capital Corp [NYSE: LADR] stock went down by -24.52% or -2.04 points down from its previous closing price of $8.32. The stock reached $6.28 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, LADR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -56.05% in the period of the last 7 days.

LADR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $8.50, at one point touching $5.02. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $8.50. The 52-week high currently stands at $18.97 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -63.42% after the recent low of $8.32.

Ladder Capital Corp [NYSE:LADR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.32.

Fundamental Analysis of Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] sitting at +27.62 and its Gross Margin at +86.20, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.30%. These measurements indicate that Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.10%. Its Return on Equity is 8.45, and its Return on Assets is 1.90. These metrics suggest that this Ladder Capital Corp does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 36.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.87. Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.28 and P/E Ratio of 5.49. These metrics all suggest that Ladder Capital Corp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.08.

Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] has 146.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $919.14M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.32 to 18.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -24.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 27.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 12.65. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp [LADR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.